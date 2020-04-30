As North Dakota businesses reopen, governor calls on public to do its part

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday stressed individual responsibility to help curb the ongoing spread of coronavirus as he prepared to reopen the state's economy, even as the number of cases continue to rise.

Most businesses that have been shuttered for weeks may reopen Friday morning, but it won't be like before, Burgum said. The Republican has eased restrictions that include limiting bars and restaurants to half capacity, requiring barbers and cosmetologists to wear masks and prohibiting some high-intensity fitness classes. Burgum said movie theaters also reopen if they do such things as limit seating and stagger start times.

"We want you to be super respectful for people working in those environments," Burgum said, including wearing masks if asked.

"It's important for customers to educate themselves and respect those business owners who are trying to get reopened under these still-difficult conditions," said Burgum, who called for a "giant dose of empathy, understanding, patience and I would even go as far as saying 'love.'"

Burgum has said the state's increased testing capacity, its low positive test rate for the coronavirus and the existing hospital bed capacity to handle patients were among the positive signs for reopening business. The plan's been dubbed "ND Smart Restart."