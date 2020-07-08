As Trump demands schools reopen buildings, Montana officials keep focus on local control

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid a mish-mash of guidance about how Montana schools should handle the upcoming school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there's been a consistent theme — local school districts make their own decisions.

President Donald Trump appeared to refute that this week in Twitter posts declaring that school "MUST OPEN," and that federal funding could be withheld from those who don't return to their usual in-person instruction. He also cast doubt on CDC recommendations for reopening, calling them "impractical" and "expensive."

The comments made waves across the national education landscape; many schools have eyed a mix of remote learning and in-person instruction as a way to implement social distancing and other health measures, and many reopening plans are rooted in guidance from the CDC or similar guidance from other groups.

Ultimately, education leaders in Montana seem to be staying the course, even as their reaction to Trump's comments vary. All agreed that local districts are still poised to make their own decisions. Some cast doubt on the likelihood of the feds withholding money, while some were more concerned.

Some viewed Trump's comments, which were backed up by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, as a federal intrusion into what should be a local issue.