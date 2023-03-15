An Ashland man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for sexually abusing a minor girl on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Jordan Cody Washee, 30, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to abusive sexual contact.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

The government alleged in court documents that the victim, identified as Jane Doe, reported that starting in 2011 and continuing through 2012, Washee sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions at her house. The victim was between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.