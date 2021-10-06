Ashland man killed in rollover crash near Lame Deer

An Ashland man died Tuesday in a rollover crash outside of Lame Deer.

Rosebud County Coroner Stephanie Hein identified the man as Alan Red Rope. The 31-year-old died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Red Rope was traveling alone west on U.S. Highway 212 in an SUV, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol. At around mile marker 46, he came to a right curve, crossed the center lane and went off the left side of the highway. The driver tried to steer the vehicle back onto the road, causing the SUV to overturn.

The force of the crash ejected the driver from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MHP. Crews transported the man to the Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service clinic, where he died while being treated in the emergency room. The crash occurred about four miles east of Lame Deer.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

More than 175 people have now died on Montana’s roads so far in 2021. Fatalities are up by more than 10% compared to this same time last year, according to data from MHP.

A Seattle man died Oct. 1 in a rollover crash that occurred on the same portion of U.S. Highway 212, which has been known in the past as being the most dangerous highway in the state.

