Ashland residents ordered to evacuate while all of SE Montana is under red flag warning

Residents of Ashland are being asked to evacuate due to a wildfire burning in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.
The Richard Spring fire has also prompted evacuation notices for those living on North Tongue River Road, along Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland, Rabbit Town and near the St. Labre campus. A shelter is available for evacuees at the Boys and Girls Club in Lame Deer, according to the Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services.
Transportation out of Ashland is available at Cheyenne Depot II, located at 2363 West US Highway 212.
Highway 39 was also closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles Tuesday in Rosebud County. Highway 212 between Crow Agency and Broadus was also closed Tuesday afternoon to all traffic, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Transportation, while first responders bring the Richard Spring fire under control.
A series of fires in southeastern Montana sparked over the weekend have threatened roadways and homes. The Richard Spring fire, burning between Lame Deer and Colstrip, was estimated at nearly 63,000 acres Monday evening.
The highway connecting Lame Deer and Colstrip was briefly opened to limited traffic Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton Tuesday morning. Fulton said only residents and workers in the area were permitted to use the road.
“What we don't want are the sightseers, wannabe fireman or people who want to see the damage first hand, there will be plenty of time for that later,” Fulton wrote.
About two hours later, Fulton announced via social media that the road was once again completely closed.
Efforts to suppress the Richard Spring fire started Sunday. It began about 10 miles north of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation’s border. The fire has destroyed at least four secondary structures, The Gazette previously reported, and resources committed to it include tankers, spotter planes, helicopters and ground crews.
BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management for the Northern Cheyenne Agency announced Monday that along with tribal crew members adding to the effort to douse the flames and build dozer lines, the tribal government established check points to cut down on traffic in the area.
Should the fire continue to grow, it could become Montana’s largest wildfire in 2021. The PF fire, which started north of Hardin at the end of July, burned through nearly 66,000 acres before crews contained the blaze.
Crews managed to completely surround a fire burning east of Billings Tuesday morning that briefly closed Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Transportation is still warning drivers of low visibility near mile marker 446, but Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator KC Williams said the fire was at least 50% contained.
Williams said first responders worked through the night and into the morning to prevent another closure to the interstate.
“Crews have built a fireline around the whole fire and are putting out hotspots in the area,” he said, and any smoke or flames that drivers may see do not pose any threat.
In Stillwater County, wildland firefighters had the 8,300-acre Trout Creek fire at 20% containment as of Monday evening, according to an update to the state’s wildfire database. The fire began Saturday east of Absarokee, and prompted evacuation warnings for residents in the area along Highway 419 between Grove Creek and Fiddler Creek roads. Officials lifted the warnings Monday afternoon.
Nearly all of Southeastern Montana will be under a red flag warning through 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to an announcement from the National Weather Service. High winds, low humidity and temperatures up to 90 degrees could bring disastrous conditions for firefighters in the region.