Ashland residents ordered to evacuate while all of SE Montana is under red flag warning

Residents of Ashland are being asked to evacuate due to a wildfire burning in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

The Richard Spring fire has also prompted evacuation notices for those living on North Tongue River Road, along Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland, Rabbit Town and near the St. Labre campus. A shelter is available for evacuees at the Boys and Girls Club in Lame Deer, according to the Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Transportation out of Ashland is available at Cheyenne Depot II, located at 2363 West US Highway 212.

Highway 39 was also closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles Tuesday in Rosebud County. Highway 212 between Crow Agency and Broadus was also closed Tuesday afternoon to all traffic, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Transportation, while first responders bring the Richard Spring fire under control.

A series of fires in southeastern Montana sparked over the weekend have threatened roadways and homes. The Richard Spring fire, burning between Lame Deer and Colstrip, was estimated at nearly 63,000 acres Monday evening.