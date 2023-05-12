The largest conservation easement in the Paradise Valley was recently created when Arthur Blank signed a deal with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust for his 8,800 acre Paradise Valley Ranch.

Blank is the chairman and owner of AMB West and also owns the Atlanta Falcons pro football team. AMB West is a holding company comprised of Blank’s for-profit and nonprofit guest ranches in Paradise Valley. The ranches include Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, West Creek Ranch, Paradise Valley Ranch and The Ranch at Dome Mountain.

The conservation easement permanently limits residential and commercial development on the Paradise Valley Ranch while allowing agriculture and outdoor recreation to continue.

“Paradise Valley Ranch is not only a stunning property in the heart of Paradise Valley, it also provides critical wildlife habitat and is rich in agricultural opportunities,” Blank said in a statement.

Blank bought the ranch, located 10 miles south of Livingston, in 2019. The property is mostly native rangeland and includes Antelope Butte, a prominent and scenic feature.

The ranch’s irrigated hayfields and meadows provide grazing for cattle, as well as important winter range for elk, mule deer and other wildlife. The ranch will remain in active agricultural production and is currently leased out to local farming and ranching families.

In 2020, AMB West established a community elk hunting program providing access to the Paradise Valley Ranch. The program was developed to serve local Park County and greater Montana residents and aims to promote further conservation efforts on the property.

Hunts are lead-free and are awarded through a lottery system free of charge. In addition to the hunting program, PVR hosts a weather station to collect fine scale climate monitoring data, which helps local ranchers plan for drought and other extreme weather conditions.

“With the increasing rate of growth and development in the valley, we are grateful to Mr. Blank for ensuring this iconic ranch stays open forever,” said GVLT conservation director Brendan Weiner. “With over 40 existing parcels, this spectacular property could have been easily subdivided and developed, but the conservation easement ensures it will stay whole.”

GVLT holds 16 conservation easements in the county in addition to more than 100 conservation easements across southwest Montana. To meet growing interest from Park County landowners, GVLT recently hired a full-time project manager solely focused on conservation work in Park County.

While Blank donated the financial value of this conservation easement (the conservation value has not yet been appraised), GVLT has also developed public and private funding sources that allow the organization to purchase conservation easements from interested landowners.

The separate Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation recently announced it had reached $1 billion in giving since grants were first awarded in 1995. In Montana alone the foundation has awarded more than $28 million. Investments in Montana have included: $2 million for the HRDC Food and Resource Center capital campaign; $410,000 to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition for the purchase of mining rights to protect Yellowstone National Park; and $350,000 to the North Yellowstone Education Foundation to provide behavioral health services in Park County.

Over time, the foundation has made several grants to groups like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin County, Community Health Partners and the Greater Gallatin United Way.