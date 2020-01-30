'Attempt to locate" issued for missing Browning woman

The Glacier County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about a woman last seen on Tuesday in Browning.
Tricia, or "Trisha," Alexander, 23, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Browning. She had dropped her mother off at a casino, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office made Wednesday evening.
She was last seen driving a red, 2007 Ford F-150 truck with a grill guard. The license plate number is CSZ940, according to the post.
Alexander is described as Native American, with brown eyes and hair, weighs 118 pounds and is 5-feet and 4-inches tall.
According to her family, she was supposed to return to the casino at 8 p.m.
Her direction of travel is unknown, or whether it's thought she is in danger.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services confirmed that she was still missing as of Thursday morning, but would not comment on questions surrounding her disappearance.
The Glacier County Sheriff's Office did not return calls Thursday morning asking for more information on Alexander.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 406-873-2711, or the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.