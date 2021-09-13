ATV rider struck and killed by train near Wolf Point

WOLF POINT, Mont. — A Wolf Point man died over the weekend when he was struck and killed by a westbound train while crossing the railroad tracks on an all-terrain vehicle, the Montana Highway Patrol reports.
The collision happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the community of Oswego, which is about 12 miles west of Wolf Point in northeastern Montana, the patrol said.
The 27-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the patrol said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!