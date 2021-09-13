 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATV rider struck and killed by train near Wolf Point
topical

ATV rider struck and killed by train near Wolf Point

WOLF POINT, Mont. — A Wolf Point man died over the weekend when he was struck and killed by a westbound train while crossing the railroad tracks on an all-terrain vehicle, the Montana Highway Patrol reports.

The collision happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the community of Oswego, which is about 12 miles west of Wolf Point in northeastern Montana, the patrol said.

The 27-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the patrol said.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News