ATV rider struck and killed by train near Wolf Point

WOLF POINT, Mont. — A Wolf Point man died over the weekend when he was struck and killed by a westbound train while crossing the railroad tracks on an all-terrain vehicle, the Montana Highway Patrol reports.

The collision happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the community of Oswego, which is about 12 miles west of Wolf Point in northeastern Montana, the patrol said.

The 27-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the patrol said.

