Auction for former North Dakota missile site falls short

BISMARCK, N.D. — An auction for a former missile site in northeastern North Dakota fell short of the hoped-for price Tuesday.

Over 70 bidders were registered online to bid on the 50-acre, double-fenced, Cold War-era site near Fairdale. Leslie Volochenko of Mandan bought the property in 2012 and put it up for sale since he hopes to move to Texas.

Dave Keller of Pifer’s Auction & Realty conducted the auction but says the highest bidder fell short of the nearly half-million-dollar price Volochenko hoped to get.

Keller said they are negotiating with the highest bidder, who is a man from North Dakota, and hope to have things figured out by the end of the week.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the site includes a command bunker and 14 missile launch tubes.

