August another record for Yellowstone National Park visitation

In a season of record setting, Yellowstone National Park's August visitation was again a new high point in the park's history.

The park hosted 921,844 recreation visits in August, a 4.5% increase from August 2020 (881,829 recreational visits) and a 12% increase from August 2019 (820,006 recreation visits).

Previously, the busiest August on record was in 2017, the year of the solar eclipse (916,166 recreation visits).

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 3,590,904 recreation visits, up 40% from the same period last year and up 15% from 2019.

Yellowstone is on pace to set a new record for annual visitation. If trends continue similar to last year the park could top 4.8 million visitors. The previous high mark for annual visits was 4.25 million in 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0