Augusta check station hunter numbers down 33%

At the end of the third full week of the general rifle season, the total harvest and hunter numbers continue to remain low at Fish, Wildlife & Parks' check station in Augusta.

Although numbers in both categories began to increase toward the end of the week, the increase was not enough to offset the slow start to the season. Just over 1,300 hunters have been checked this season, which is 33% below recent averages. The last time hunter numbers were this low was in 2001.

The arrival of snow and cold weather has helped with hunter success however. The percentage of successful hunters passing through the check station continues to remain at or above recent averages at approximately 24%.

Total elk harvest is 34% below the recent average, although it is somewhat improved from last year at this time. Just over half the harvest has been antlerless elk, and the wintry weather has started elk movement toward the Sun River Wildlife Management Area. Elk from the Sun River herd make up about two-thirds of the total elk harvest to date.

The antlerless elk quota in Hunting Districts (HD) 442 and 424 has been met and will close to antlerless elk hunting at sunset on Nov. 15. Hunting in both districts will remain open to hunting brow-tined bull elk only through Nov. 27.

Total mule deer and white-tailed deer harvest also continue to be well below average. Both mule and white-tailed deer harvest are now 24% below recent averages with 83% and 64% of the harvest being bucks, respectively. Deer harvest has been distributed fairly evenly across the primary areas covered by the check station. Deer are entering the peak of their breeding season or rut, and hunters (and motorists) can expect to see deer, and especially bucks, becoming much more active during daylight hours as they search for does.

Bighorn sheep are also entering their peak breeding season, and hunters lucky enough to hold a coveted bighorn hunting permit have taken advantage and checked several nice rams over the past week. An additional six antelope, along with a wolf, mountain lion, black bear, and numerous game birds have been checked through the station thus far this season.

FWP game wardens have encountered hunters who have harvested mule deer does in closed areas in recent weeks, so they remind hunters to carefully check the regulations before hunting, since regulations have changed from past years in some hunting districts. Wardens also remind everyone that carcasses may not be dumped in the field after processing or after removing them from the kill site; they must be disposed of in a landfill.

The general deer and elk seasons run through Nov. 27.