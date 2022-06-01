Author of book on Virginia City pioneer to talk in Cody on June 10

Born a slave in eastern Tennessee, Sarah Bickford made her way while still a teenager to Montana Territory, where she settled in the mining boomtown of Virginia City.

Historian and author Laura J. Arata will discuss her full-length biography about Bickford on Friday, June 10, at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming. The free talk will begin at noon in the Coe Auditorium, followed by book signing at Points West Market.

Arata's book is titled "Race and the Wild West: Sarah Bickford, the Montana Vigilantes, and the Tourism of Decline, 1870–1930." The author used Bickford's life story as a window into the dynamics of race in the rural West.

Before establishing herself as a successful business owner, Bickford was married twice — both times to white men. Her first husband, an Irish immigrant, physically abused her until she divorced him in 1881. In 1883, she married Stephen Bickford. Upon his death, she inherited his shares of the Virginia City Water Co., acquiring sole ownership in 1917.

For the final decade of her life, Bickford actively preserved and promoted a historic Virginia City building best known as the site of the brutal lynching of five men in 1864. Her conspicuous role in developing an early form of heritage tourism challenges long-standing narratives that place white men at the center of the wild West myth and its promotion.

Through exhaustive research and nuanced analysis, Arata advances readers' understanding of a woman whose life embodied the contradictory intersections of hope and disappointment that characterized life in the early 20th-century American West for pioneers of many races.

Arata is a public historian who specializes in the North American West, with an emphasis on race, gender, and ethnicity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. As a historian, she works in the areas of historic preservation, museums and oral history.

Prior to joining the faculty at Oklahoma State University, she served as a consulting historian for the Montana Heritage Commission and co-principal investigator for the Hanford History Project.

Arata’s biography of Bickford won the 2021 Western Writers of America Spur Award for Best First Book, and the 2021 Western Association of Women’s Historians Gita Chaudhuri Prize.

