Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old woman who has been missing from the Fort Belknap Reservation since Monday. She was last seen in North Dakota.
Davalena Buckman Kelly is described as Native American, 5'8" and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Person's Clearinghouse.
Kelly was last seen at a gas station in Beach, North Dakota, around 5 p.m. on Monday with an African American man, according to a post on the Fort Belknap Facebook page. It's thought by local law enforcement that she may be traveling to Chicago with the man. According to Kelly's sister, Kelly is mentally disabled and has the IQ of an 8- or 9-year-old. She is not able to make sound decisions herself, but she seems to have left willingly with the man, her sister said.
Kelly was reported missing near her home in Fort Belknap early Monday morning, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Belknap Law Enforcement at 406-353-2933, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office at 406-357-3260, or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-1526.