Avalanche courses for women seek to bridge gender gap

For example, the acceptance heuristic, or the desire to impress or gain respect, is often a factor in mixed groups and causes men to access riskier terrain in an attempt to gain acceptance from the women in the party, according to McCammon.

The expert halo creates another heuristic trap, in which an informal leader ends up making critical decisions for the party. Studies have shown that consensus decisions lead to smarter decisions, while the perceived “expert” is more likely to lead a group into avalanche terrain.

Whitefish psychologist and avalanche educator Sara Boilen says the loudest, fastest person in a party is often the person who makes decisions in groups. But if groups make decisions based on consensus, women or anybody prone to being quiet will have more opportunity to speak.

“If you assign a female to that role, you are empowering her,” and putting her in a position where her “voice is gonna be heard,” Boilen said.

Women-only classes lend empowerment to students who may have previously depended on others. In a male-dominated field, women often go into the backcountry with a male partner. Cloutier has noticed that in some circumstances, that male partner is the one digging snow pits, determining the snowpack’s safety and making the decisions.