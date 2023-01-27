Avalanche danger pushed to "high" across much of southwestern Montana

In addition to snow and cold hitting Montana this weekend, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has pushed its warning for natural and human-caused slides to "high."

"Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions," the forecaster Ian Hoyer reported on Friday morning. "Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche runout zones should be avoided."

A rating of "high" is just one step below "extreme," the highest warning on the danger scale.

As of 6 a.m., the center was reporting 10 to 12 inches of new snow around Bozeman and Big Sky and 5 to 6 inches near West Yellowstone and Cooke City. Snow continued to pile up with an expectation of 12 to 18 inches by Saturday morning near Big Sky and Bozeman. West Yellowstone and Cooke City are expected to receive around 6 inches to a foot of new snow.

New snow is the attractant for backcountry skiers and snowmobilers, but an urge to get out should be moderated by the high likelihood of triggering an avalanche.

"Heavy snowfall onto well developed weak layers has created very dangerous avalanche conditions," Hoyer reported. "Both natural and human triggered avalanches are likely today.

"We’ve been telling you for the last month that conditions are going to get dangerous quickly when the weak layers get loaded — today is the day we’ve been warning you about."

Less snowfall near West Yellowstone and Cooke City has boosted the warning for avalanche danger to "considerable" in those regions. Yet the center warned the wind-loaded slopes around Cooke City were the "most worrisome" on Friday.

The same holds true in Idaho's Island Park region, just over the mountains from West Yellowstone. "Large human triggered slides are likely," the center said.