Avalanche danger rated 'high' in Cooke City area following snow, high winds

Wind gusts predicted to hit 60 mph and 13 inches of fresh snow prompted the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center to raise its avalanche danger rating to "high" on Tuesday for the Cooke City area.

The center advised backcountry users to avoid steep, wind-loaded slopes and areas immediately below them as human-triggered avalanches are "very likely." In areas where the wind hasn't created cornices, the center still rated the danger "considerable."

Sixty to 80 mph gusts were predicted for the northern Gallatin and Madison ranges where 10 inches of snow fell, the report stated, raising the danger there to considerable as well.

The warnings come following a Sunday avalanche on Wilson Peak near Big Sky in the northern Madison Range that caught two skiers and injured one.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post, "One skier was able to self-extricate immediately. The other skier was swept down the slope, through some trees, and ultimately was able to self-extricate at the bottom of the slide." The skier sustained hip and upper leg injuries after hitting a tree that did not allow the two to hike or ski out.

Using a GPS communication device the skiers were able to call for help. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue members from Big Sky and the helicopter team responded. The helicopter was able to land near the patient, load both into the helicopter and fly them to a waiting Big Sky Fire Department ambulance.

Sheriff Dan Springer commended the skiers for having a communication device that allowed them to call for help. "Having a plan and equipment for emergency events when recreating in the backcountry can make the difference between a quick rescue or spending an unexpected night in the mountains," the Facebook post noted.

So far this winter, 15 recreationists have been killed in avalanches, four in Montana and two in Wyoming.

