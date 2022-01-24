Avalanche deaths persist despite improved forecasting

Despite the deaths, Greene said he is encouraged by the short-term and long-term future of avalanche forecasting.

He said the center is working with groups to search for better avalanche detection methods.

Those include technology that would allow forecasters to see avalanches releasing during big snowstorms to give them a better understanding of where and what parts of the terrain the slides are releasing.

He said promising advances include satellite imaging, enhanced radar and infrasound where devices placed at selected sites can detect avalanches through sounds at a lower frequency than the human ear can recognize.

“Five or more years ago I would have said, ‘These are great ideas, but how will it work for us?‘,″ Greene said. “Now they are becoming tools we can use now or in the near future.″

He said the center does a good job at accurate forecasting, helping people understand the different risks of different terrain and aspects of that terrain and how avalanches can be triggered.

He said the next step will be for the center to make it easier for backcountry recreationists to avoid avalanche terrain through geospatial technology.