Avalanches kill skier in Wyoming, Colorado snowboarder

One skier was killed and another injured in an avalanche Thursday in Wyoming’s Teton Range.

The incident occurred in Game Creek, east of Victor, Idaho. The Teton Valley News reported both skiers were located by companions. The victim, who was unconscious, could not be revived despite CPR. The other skier was evacuated by Teton County Search and Rescue.

Also on Thursday, a helicopter skiing guide service located a buried solo backcountry snowboarder who died in an avalanche in Colorado’s North San Juan Mountains. The victim was buried under six feet of snow.

The two fatalities bring the number of recreationists killed in avalanches in the United States this winter to 14, four of them skiers and six snowmobilers. Four of the snowmobile/snowbike fatalities have occurred in Montana.

A South Dakota snowmobiler killed on March 12 in southern Wyoming’s Encampment River Wilderness has been identified as Jon P. LaFramboise, 58, of Rapid City. Although LaFramboise was wearing an airbag designed to help the wearer float to the top of a snow slide, it had not been deployed. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported in its investigation that the slide was so short that the airbag may not have helped.

“These facts add weight to the concept that avalanches don’t need to be large to be dangerous,” the center reported.

Avalanche conditions in southwest Montana were rated moderate by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center on Friday, despite “numerous slides triggered this week.” More snowfall in the mountains is possible on Sunday.

Likewise, the Flathead Avalanche Center reported moderate avalanche danger but warned recreationists to beware of “steep, convex, shaded slopes around 6,000 feet.”

