Aviation company denies negligence in fatal Wyoming accident

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — An aviation company disputes a claim it is responsible for the death of a glider passenger in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of a victim in a Wyoming crash.

Teton Aviation was named in a wrongful death case stemming from the 2018 accident in Grand Teton National Park, The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

The son of David Ross of Salt Lake City filed the lawsuit June 8 in Teton County District Court against the aviation company, listed in court documents as Teton Avjet LLC.

Ross, 65, was flying with pilot Kristine Ciesinski, 65, of Victor, Idaho, when the glider crashed between Middle Teton and South Teton above Icefloe Lake in June 2018. Ciesinski also perished in the accident.