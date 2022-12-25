Backpacker treks all of Yellowstone's trails, a feat that took 25 years

Ken’s tips

In the many years Ken Duell has been backpacking, he’s developed some suggestions less-experienced hikers may want to consider.

He carries only lightweight gear, which unfortunately carries a heavier price. His shelter is a single wall tent that uses his trekking poles to stand upright.

Because Yellowstone National Park’s backcountry has become so popular, he likes to visit in May and September. That makes it easier to reserve a campsite since there are fewer people in the park, but also means the weather can be wet, cold or snowy.

He carries binoculars to scan the trail ahead of him for bears. He calls them his magic binoculars because they often turn what he thought were bears into rocks.

"Especially while solo hiking, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve spotted something with my naked eye off in the distance that really looks like a bear," he explained. "Then upon examination with my 'magic binoculars' I find the bear has turned into a harmless rock!"

As long as the wind is at his back, he’s less concerned since bears have a great sense of smell. If he gets into a place that looks like a bear haven, and the wind is in his face, he makes noise.

“I’ve learned to be situational,” he said.

When he’s hiking solo, his brain becomes very aware of everything around him and he moves slower.

“My one tip for backcountry hikers is don’t be afraid to get your feet wet,” Duell said.

He’s seen people fall off rocks and logs trying to tightrope walk across streams.

“You’ll be in a world of hurt if you fall off a 5-foot-high log.”