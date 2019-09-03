A high school science teacher from Baker has been named Montana's 2020 State Teacher of the Year.
Linda Rost was selected from among three other finalists. She was also a finalist for the 2019 award.
"Linda will serve as a teacher-leader in Montana and as a strong voice for our rural schools on the national stage," said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen in a press release. "Her passion for student-centered learning along with college and career readiness will greatly benefit education in our state.”
Rost was part of a statewide committee that rewrote science teaching standards that were approved in 2016. She's also active in The Bringing Research into the Classroom project, linking students in Baker with Montana Tech researchers, and is currently pursuing a doctorate degree from Texas Tech.
Rost was presented with the award Tuesday. She will go on to represent Montana in the national Teacher of the Year competition.
The selection process for the award runs through a committee made up of representatives from the Montana Advisory Council on Indian Education, the Montana University System, the Board of Public Education, the Governor’s Office, the Montana Small Schools Alliance, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, the Montana Legislature, the East Helena School Board, and 2019 Montana Teacher of the Year Dylan Huisken.
“Mrs. Rost is an inspirational teacher who motivates deep learning in her students and we are very proud and honored to have her on our educational team,” Baker High School Principal Dave Breitbach said in a press release. "Mrs. Rost finds ways to connect to each and every student, who ultimately leave her classroom better than when they entered.”