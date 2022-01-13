Baker woman killed in rollover crash outside of Ekalaka

A Baker woman died Wednesday in a rollover crash outside of Ekalaka.

Cori Wahl died of blunt force trauma in the wreck, Carter County Deputy Coroner Bruce told the Gazette on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was driving north on Montana Highway 7 toward her hometown of Baker, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol, when she lost control of the Ford Focus she was driving and struck the bridge deck on the highway.

The Ford went off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Wahl from the vehicle. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. The crash occurred at mile marker 12, near the border of Carter and Fallon counties.

Investigating officer Trooper Jason Dulin told the Gazette that there is no indication as to what caused Wahl to lose control of the vehicle at this time. The crash is still under investigation, but drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors.

