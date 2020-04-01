Bakken oil producer files for bankruptcy amid virus, low prices

Morrissette said the state doesn't yet know when it will receive the $1.2 billion it's expecting from the federal economic stimulus package.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"We're still trying to determine how or if it can be applied to a revenue shortfall, or if it is only intended to cover the increase in state expenditures in relation to response to the coronavirus," he said.

The budget represents about $4.9 billion in state general fund spending for the 2019-21 budget cycle that starts July 1. General fund spending is up about 12.5% from what was approved by lawmakers two years ago. The general fund portion of the budget is spent on an assortment of programs, including education and human services.

North Dakota's coffers had been fatter than projected due to near-record drilling in its oil patch. But prices have dropped below $20 a barrel - and far from the $48 barrel forecast that was used to craft the current budget.

In filing for bankruptcy Wednesday, Denver-based Whiting Petroleum attributed its financial troubles to the coronavirus and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Morrissette said as oil producers cut back, "it's not just the fact that oil taxes will fall short but all tax types are somewhat correlated to oil activity."