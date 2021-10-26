Ballantine man sentenced to 100 years for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Ballantine man has been sentenced to a century in prison after admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend.
A Montana District Court judge sentenced Steven Craig Phillips, 39, for the death of Jennifer McCollum last year.
“The defendant committed these acts in the presence of her three young children who remained there for hours before law enforcement was alerted to the crime. The degree of harm cannot be quantified,” wrote Deputy County Attorney Brett Linneweber in sentencing documents.
Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from Phillips’ mother in May 2020, according to court documents, when she told dispatch that she believed Phillips had killed McCollum. Phillips and his mother were living at the time in a trailer court on West Arrow Creek Road in Ballantine. McCollum, a mother of three, lived next door.
When deputies entered McCollum’s trailer, they found her dead and her body brutalized. One of her children said that Phillips killed her.
McCollum had dated Phillips in the past, documents say. Phillips harassed and threatened her for weeks leading up to her murder, the Gazette previously reported. He woke his mother up the morning of the 911 call. He was covered in blood, and said he “got the truth out of her,” which prompted her to alert authorities. Phillips was arrested later that same morning.
After pleading not guilty in May after his arrest, Phillips changed his plea to guilty in August of this year. As part of the plea agreement, Yellowstone County prosecutors dropped the weapons enhancement attached to the homicide charge. District Court Judge Rod Souza presided over the case.
Phillips was previously sentenced to 48 months in prison for stabbing his mother’s boyfriend in 2018, and was out of custody on conditional release at the time of the murder. He is currently incarcerated in Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.
Along with prison time, Phillips was ordered to pay $21,977 in restitution.