Ballantine man sentenced to 100 years for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Ballantine man has been sentenced to a century in prison after admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend.

A Montana District Court judge sentenced Steven Craig Phillips, 39, for the death of Jennifer McCollum last year.

“The defendant committed these acts in the presence of her three young children who remained there for hours before law enforcement was alerted to the crime. The degree of harm cannot be quantified,” wrote Deputy County Attorney Brett Linneweber in sentencing documents.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from Phillips’ mother in May 2020, according to court documents, when she told dispatch that she believed Phillips had killed McCollum. Phillips and his mother were living at the time in a trailer court on West Arrow Creek Road in Ballantine. McCollum, a mother of three, lived next door.

When deputies entered McCollum’s trailer, they found her dead and her body brutalized. One of her children said that Phillips killed her.