Ballantine man who solicited arson from prison to pay insurance $172K

Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr sentenced a Ballantine man to five years with the entire time suspended, or served on probation, Tuesday, after he entered a plea of no contest to soliciting arson in a case that dates back to 2016.
Jimmie Richard James, 78, was sentenced but will serve no time in prison as part of a plea agreement with the state. He will be required to pay back $172,612 to his insurance company that paid out $168,000 to cover the total loss of his home at the time.
“I did struggle with this one,” said Fehr during the sentencing, alluding to the light sentence. “Obviously, arson is a very serious felony.” In the end, the judge agreed to accept the plea agreement and put the focus of the sentence on paying back the money lost by the insurance company.
In 2016, while in prison, James contacted his girlfriend at the time, Felipa Renee Ramirez, and offered her $5,000 to burn down his home to pay off an outstanding $164,000 debt to the federal government. James owed the money from a federal forfeiture order from a meth trafficking conviction in 2016.
During the call he was serving a sentence for meth trafficking in a federal prison in Colorado. The communications, along with other calls placed to his attorneys about the insurance he had taken out on the home, were recorded.
Ramirez, along with Joshua Levi Dolan, 45, set the fire using paint thinner and a weed sprayer, according to court documents. Volunteer fire departments from Worden and Shepherd responded, but the house, garage and a shed were completely destroyed.
As part of James’ plea agreement, Ramirez was offered a deal to defer prosecution for three years and the charge of arson against her was dismissed without prejudice in late April 2019.
Dolan pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit felony criminal mischief in November 2019 as a result of his involvement in the case. He was sentenced to two years in the custody of the Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with a separate conviction. He was also given credit for time served.