Ballantine man who solicited arson from prison to pay insurance $172K

Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr sentenced a Ballantine man to five years with the entire time suspended, or served on probation, Tuesday, after he entered a plea of no contest to soliciting arson in a case that dates back to 2016.

Jimmie Richard James, 78, was sentenced but will serve no time in prison as part of a plea agreement with the state. He will be required to pay back $172,612 to his insurance company that paid out $168,000 to cover the total loss of his home at the time.

“I did struggle with this one,” said Fehr during the sentencing, alluding to the light sentence. “Obviously, arson is a very serious felony.” In the end, the judge agreed to accept the plea agreement and put the focus of the sentence on paying back the money lost by the insurance company.