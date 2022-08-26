Bats and bones subject of Sept. 1 museum talk

A free talk titled "Bats & Bones: What’s New at the Draper" takes place in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West's Coe Auditorium on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m., the latest installment of the Lunchtime Expedition series in Cody, Wyoming.

This is an in-person talk but can also be attended virtually by registering at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-QtHVfrJTsKNw66U-ifYEg.

During the talk, interim Draper Natural History Museum curator Corey Anco will focus on a unique artist-in-residence program this past June that featured Lee “The Boneman” Post. Post worked with museum staff and volunteers, as well as interns, to reconstruct the skeletons of a grizzly bear and a mountain lion. With the skeletons completed, staff are working to fabricate professional mounts for each. Anco explains the articulation process and methods.

He then will share the details of a new, ambitious pilot research program that began in July to monitor for bats in alpine ecosystems. Wyoming is home to 18 species of bats, 11 of which are listed as species of greatest conservation need by the Wyoming Game & Fish Department.

“However,” noted Anco, “monitoring for bats in remote ecosystems is challenging given the weight of the equipment and difficulty of traveling over rugged terrain.” He discusses the goals of the project, along with the methods employed to monitor bats, and shares a couple of stories from the first year of this three-year study.