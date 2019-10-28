The Custer Gallatin Forest Service issued an emergency closure for a 1-mile stretch of trail on Monday, amid an investigation into a dead grizzly bear near the trail.
Axolotl Lake, or Red Cub Trail, is in the Beaver Creek Area, and is accessed just north of the Beaver Creek Cabin, according to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service. The upper section near the Cabin Creek Wildlife Management Area is closed for about a mile.
The closure was prompted by a public safety concern from a bear carcass attracting other wild animals.
The bear died by human causes last week, said Morgan Jacobsen, Fish, Wildlife and Parks information and education program manager for Region 3.
FWP is investigating the death, but Jacobsen could not release details around the circumstances of the bear's death. A second bear died last week in the West Yellowstone area by human-causes, and is also under investigation from FWP.
FWP along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating those two deaths, and a third human-caused death in the Gravelly Mountains that happened on Saturday.
A lower section of motorized trail is still open to the public, and the biking and hiking portion of the trail to the east along Red Canyon remains open.
Anyone found in the closed area of trail could be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to 6 months.