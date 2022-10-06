Beartooth Highway closing Oct. 11

The Beartooth Highway between Red Lodge and Cooke City will close to drivers on Tuesday, Oct. 11, just four days before the Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park is scheduled to reopen.

The road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance is expected to open on Oct. 15 to regular traffic. The road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open no later than Nov. 1 to regular traffic.

Inside Yellowstone, the road between Tower Fall to Canyon Junction over Dunraven Pass will remain open through Oct. 31 unless snow accumulates on the roadway, in which case it will close sooner.

Other interior Yellowstone roadways will close to auto travel on Nov. 1, including the West Entrance to Madison Junction; Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful; Norris to Canyon Village; the East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass); Canyon Village to Lake Village; the South Entrance to West Thumb; Lake Village to West Thumb; and West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass).

The road between the North Entrance in Gardiner and the Northeast Entrance at Cooke City/Silver Gate is open year-round. However, in June of this year sections of the road were significantly damaged by floods and closed temporarily.