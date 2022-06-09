Beartooth Highway reopens after plow crews clear snow; nighttime closures in effect

The Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge and Cooke City, reopened Thursday.

The highway had been closed since the Memorial Day weekend following heavy snowfall. The last several days, park and Montana Department of Transportation crews cleared a substantial amount of snow to reopen the highway.

Motorists are reminded that temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the highway given its high elevation.

Even with the highway plowed clear, nighttime closures will be in effect from 7.p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday due to construction. There will be no closures Friday through Sunday.

Traffic will not be allowed to pass through during these times between Pilot Index Overlook east to Beartooth Lake Campground. There will be barricades at the traffic lights on each end.

Closures will be in effect through mid-October.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

