It's official. Well, kind of.

Depending on whether the fickle weather of Memorial Day weekend cooperates, the Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance — between Red Lodge and Cooke City — will open on Friday, May 26, at 8 a.m.

The weather forecast calls for an even chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s at lower elevations. So, as always, the Park Service is urging travelers to watch for quickly changing weather, including winter conditions with heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions.

The agency, which is responsible for plowing the highway between Cooke City and the Wyoming state line atop the pass, also noted temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the highway given its high elevation — close to 11,000 feet. Plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close.

To be safe, travelers should check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

