Beartooth Pass remains closed; Highway 14A over Bighorns plowed clear, reopens

The Beartooth Highway will remain temporarily closed until hazardous winter conditions improve, the National Park Service announced on Friday.

A substantial amount of snow fell over the Memorial Day weekend, creating large drifts and dangerous avalanche conditions, the agency said. Segments of the highway have 4 to 6 feet of snow that need to be cleared. More precipitation is expected in the coming days.

Crews have erred on the side of safety and discontinued snow removal until conditions improve. They will work to clear the significant amount of snow from the highway when it is safe to do so.

The highway will reopen to the public as soon as conditions allow.

Similar conditions struck Highway 14A that connects Lovell and Sheridan, Wyoming, over the top of the Bighorn Mountains. The Wyoming Department of Transportation posted on its Facebook feed that the road has been reopened after plows broke through drifts up to 2-feet deep.

The Beartooth Highway is located east of Yellowstone's Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge and Cooke City. For updates, check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites.

