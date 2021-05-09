Beef processing plant slated for Livingston

A charitable beef nonprofit plans to open a processing plant near Livingston next year to butcher meat for food banks and ranches with direct retail sales.

The Producer Partnership announced Thursday that a plant capable of processing 300 animals a month should be operational by 2022. In the past year, the group has donated 80,000 pounds of hamburger to the Montana Food Bank Network. Its goal is to provide more than 140,000 pounds a year to the statewide network, which includes Family Service Inc., of Billings.

Currently, the group struggles to secure space at slaughterhouses. Donated culls are slaughtered at a packing plant in North Dakota. Not being able reserve time has limited how many donated animals the group can accept.

“We’ve been trying to get kill dates at different plants. That proved to be hard to find a kill date in the first place and then we wound up with so many animals donated that we couldn’t find enough dates,” said Mayzie Purviance, Producer Partnership program administrator.

The new processing plant east of Livingston will consist of several modular units connected end to end. The cost of the facility is about $2.5 million. There will be a holding area outside for livestock.