 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Benson wins 9th Mack Days tournament, netting 1,150 lake trout

  • 0

Taking first place for the ninth time in Flathead Lake's Fall Mack Days tournament, Lonepine angler Mike Benson boated 1,150 lake trout for an 18-day average of 54.72 fish a day.

More than 13,900 lake trout were entered in the event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes were available to encourage anglers to help reduce the number of nonnative lake trout in Flathead Lake.

It was a rough last week for the lake trout anglers. The weather turned cold and snow fell in many areas. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Top Ten Anglers are placed by their best 18 day average. They include: 2) Larry Ashwell of Missoula with 931 and 44.89 average; 3) Felix Gauci of Stevensville with 767 entries and a 42.61 average; 4) Jerry Benson of Plains with 645 entries and a 33.89 average; and 5) Terry Krogstad of Kalispell, with 665 entries and a 30.89 average.

People are also reading…

Winning Top Lady was Laurie Kreis of Huson with 339 entries. Ali Putzler of Kalispell won the 13-17 age group with six entries. William Grob of Missoula won the 12 & Under with 20 entries. Jack Kirkland of Missoula came in first place in the 70 & Over with 376 entries.

Winning the largest lake trout category is Carey Hauser of Lakeside with a 21 pound, 36.5-inch lake trout. The smallest lake trout, a 5 3/4-incher, was caught by Jim Flinchbaugh of Kalispell. A complete listing of prizes and awards will be posted on the website www.mackdays.com when completed.

2023 Spring Mack Days will begin on March 17 and run through May 15.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tagged lake trout pays couple $10,000

Tagged lake trout pays couple $10,000

A tagged lake trout was worth $10,000 for Kalispell anglers Terry Krogstad and Julie Perkins during the 2021 Fall Mack Days fishing tournament on Flathead Lake.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Residents in Ukraine are slowly returning home after Russia retreats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News