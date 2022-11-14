Benson wins 9th Mack Days tournament, netting 1,150 lake trout

Taking first place for the ninth time in Flathead Lake's Fall Mack Days tournament, Lonepine angler Mike Benson boated 1,150 lake trout for an 18-day average of 54.72 fish a day.

More than 13,900 lake trout were entered in the event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes were available to encourage anglers to help reduce the number of nonnative lake trout in Flathead Lake.

It was a rough last week for the lake trout anglers. The weather turned cold and snow fell in many areas.

The Top Ten Anglers are placed by their best 18 day average. They include: 2) Larry Ashwell of Missoula with 931 and 44.89 average; 3) Felix Gauci of Stevensville with 767 entries and a 42.61 average; 4) Jerry Benson of Plains with 645 entries and a 33.89 average; and 5) Terry Krogstad of Kalispell, with 665 entries and a 30.89 average.

Winning Top Lady was Laurie Kreis of Huson with 339 entries. Ali Putzler of Kalispell won the 13-17 age group with six entries. William Grob of Missoula won the 12 & Under with 20 entries. Jack Kirkland of Missoula came in first place in the 70 & Over with 376 entries.

Winning the largest lake trout category is Carey Hauser of Lakeside with a 21 pound, 36.5-inch lake trout. The smallest lake trout, a 5 3/4-incher, was caught by Jim Flinchbaugh of Kalispell. A complete listing of prizes and awards will be posted on the website www.mackdays.com when completed.

2023 Spring Mack Days will begin on March 17 and run through May 15.