BIA crews halt fires on Crow Reservation

Crews from Crow Agency BIA Fire & Aviation and other local fire departments responded to a series of wildfires Friday, and had them all under control by the evening.

Fires that broke out near Lodge Grass, Hardin and the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area burned nearly 20 acres total began late in the morning with a blaze reported by a National Park Service employee south of Fort Smith.

According to a press release from BIA Fire & Aviation, crews that included two BIA helicopters and three Big Horn County engines stopped the fire at 17 acres. It is unknown what caused the fire.

Trash left burning at the Lodge Grass rodeo grounds, and near a home a few miles southeast of the town also brought a response from a BIA helicopter and engines. Fire engines from both the BIA and Big Horn County ended the evening by halting a 2-acre fire east of Hardin.

“We got them all under control, but we’re always just one quirk of the wind away from a much larger fire,” said Jon Kohn, information officer for Crow Agency BIA Fire & Aviation.

The Crow Tribe has currently enacted fire restrictions banning campfires and smoking outdoors within three feet of burnable vegetation.

Despite the fires in the southeastern part of the state, the smoke causing the drop in air quality reported by the Department of Environmental Quality during the past several days is making its way from wildfires erupting in Idaho and California.

