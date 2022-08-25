 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIA officers kill man on Crow Reservation during hostage situation

A man is dead and five people wounded after an apparent standoff at a home near Pryor on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old man killed allegedly took several people hostage, according to a statement from the FBI released Thursday.

Several BIA officers and BIA-OJS agents initially responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Crow Indian Reservation. When they arrived, they found the 32-year-old man was holding people inside the home hostage. The standoff ended with police shooting the man dead.

Five people in the standoff were injured and needed treatment. No officers were harmed, the FBI stated. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and the bureau is not releasing any more details at this time.

Last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Montana cleared a BIA officer of wrongdoing in shooting and killing a man on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation while on duty. 

