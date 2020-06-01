Big Horn County adds 1 COVID-19 case from surveillance testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Big Horn County saw one additional COVID-19 case after conducting surveillance testing events last week, it announced on Monday.

A man in his 50s who was asymptomatic and was tested at one of the county’s surveillance testing events last week has been confirmed to have the disease, according to a press release from county public information officer Rhonda Johnson.

The county now has 23 active cases and eight recovered cases.

Surveillance testing, also called sentinel testing, is conducted widely on asymptomatic people to better gauge the spread of the disease. The state health department is rolling out plans to conduct surveillance testing at nursing homes, in tribal populations, among essential workers and in correctional facilities and treatment centers.

Big Horn County currently has the most active cases in the state, according to the state’s COVID-19 tracking map. The county with the next largest number of active cases is Yellowstone County, with 12.

The state has a total of 41 active cases.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.