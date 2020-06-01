You are the owner of this article.
Big Horn County adds 1 COVID-19 case from surveillance testing
Big Horn County saw one additional COVID-19 case after conducting surveillance testing events last week, it announced on Monday. 

A man in his 50s who was asymptomatic and was tested at one of the county’s surveillance testing events last week has been confirmed to have the disease, according to a press release from county public information officer Rhonda Johnson.

The county now has 23 active cases and eight recovered cases.

Surveillance testing, also called sentinel testing, is conducted widely on asymptomatic people to better gauge the spread of the disease. The state health department is rolling out plans to conduct surveillance testing at nursing homes, in tribal populations, among essential workers and in correctional facilities and treatment centers.

Big Horn County currently has the most active cases in the state, according to the state’s COVID-19 tracking map. The county with the next largest number of active cases is Yellowstone County, with 12.

The state has a total of 41 active cases.

