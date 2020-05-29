Big Horn County adds 14 new COVID-19 cases; surveillance testing underway

Big Horn County has announced 10 additional cases of COVID-19 after confirming four new cases of the virus Friday morning.
One person was tested because of symptoms, while nine others were tested as a result of contact with previously tested positive patients, according to a press release from Rhonda Johnson, public information officer with the county. The nine individuals were found as a result of contact tracing done by public health nurses.
With the four positive test results announced Friday morning and the additional 10 cases, the total number of newly confirmed cases in Big Horn County Friday is 14.
Sentinel or surveillance testing is conducted on asymptomatic people in an effort to assess how widespread the disease is in a given community. Surveillance testing events were held Wednesday and Thursday.
None of the 14 were tested at recent sentinel surveillance testing events in the county, Johnson said. Because the county sent 1,600 tests to the state lab, she anticipates it could take up to a week to receive all of those results.
The 10 newly confirmed cases are as follows:
- One boy and one girl younger than 10.
- Three boys in their teens and one girl in her teens.
- One woman in her 20s.
- One woman in her 30s.
- One man in his 40s.
- One woman in her 60s.
The four new cases announced Friday morning are a girl in her teens, a woman in her 60s, a boy in his teens and a man in his 60s, according to Johnson in an earlier press release.
In the county, there have been 26 cases, and 18 are active.
Eight patients have recovered, 17 are quarantining and recovering at home, and one patient has been hospitalized, Johnson said.
Indian Health Service and the county's public health department are working to trace the contacts of the new confirmed cases.
Anyone who believes they had contact with a person known to have COVID-19 in Big Horn County is asked to call the health department at 406-665-8720 or the IHS at 406-638-3478.
The results from Big Horn County come as the state is moving to test vulnerable populations and work toward a goal of conducting 60,000 tests each month.
All 1,015 tests from a surveillance testing event on the Fort Belknap Reservation have come back negative. So have all the tests conducted in events on the Blackfeet reservation.
The Blackfeet tribe is continuing to hold testing events. This week the Crow, Chippewa Cree and Little Shell tribes all held testing events. The Northern Cheyenne and Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes are planning events for mid-June.
The governor’s testing proposal also focuses on nursing homes and assisted living centers. Testing supplies have been provided to 52 nursing homes, Bullock’s office said this week, and about half of those facilities have started testing. So far, results for eight facilities have come back with all negative results.
Statewide, 174 assisted living facilities have also agreed to participate in testing and supplies have been provided to 58.
Testing for people in congregate settings such as state corrections facilities is also underway. So far, 21 inmates and seven staff have been tested across state facilities, and a Department of Corrections website reports no positives. Additional results are expected next week.
