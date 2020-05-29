Big Horn County adds 14 new COVID-19 cases; surveillance testing underway

The four new cases announced Friday morning are a girl in her teens, a woman in her 60s, a boy in his teens and a man in his 60s, according to Johnson in an earlier press release.

In the county, there have been 26 cases, and 18 are active.

Eight patients have recovered, 17 are quarantining and recovering at home, and one patient has been hospitalized, Johnson said.

Indian Health Service and the county's public health department are working to trace the contacts of the new confirmed cases.

Anyone who believes they had contact with a person known to have COVID-19 in Big Horn County is asked to call the health department at 406-665-8720 or the IHS at 406-638-3478.

The results from Big Horn County come as the state is moving to test vulnerable populations and work toward a goal of conducting 60,000 tests each month.

All 1,015 tests from a surveillance testing event on the Fort Belknap Reservation have come back negative. So have all the tests conducted in events on the Blackfeet reservation.