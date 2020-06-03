Big Horn County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Big Horn County saw five additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 36.

Two were tested as a result of symptoms, while three were asymptomatic and tested during one of the sentinel surveillance testing events on May 27 and May 28 in Crow Agency and Hardin.

Surveillance testing, also called sentinel testing, is conducted widely on asymptomatic people to gauge the spread of the disease. The state health department is rolling out plans to conduct surveillance testing at nursing homes, in tribal populations, among essential workers and in correctional facilities and treatment centers.

The five newly confirmed cases are two men in their 50s, a woman in her 70s and two men in their 70s, according to a press release from county public information officer Rhonda Johnson.

The county now has 28 active cases and eight recovered cases. One person is hospitalized. Big Horn County has the most known active cases in the state, according to the state's COVID-19 tracking map.

Anyone who believes they had contact with a person known to have COVID-19 in Big Horn County is asked to call the health department at 406-665-8720 or the Indian Health Service at 406-638-3478.

