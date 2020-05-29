Big Horn County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases, surveillance testing underway

Johnson said the four new cases are not a result of the recent surveillance testing. Because the county sent 1,600 tests to the state lab, she anticipates it could take up to a week to receive all of the results.

Indian Health Service and the county's public health department are working to trace the contacts of the new confirmed cases.

Anyone who believes they had contact with a person known to have COVID-19 in Big Horn County is asked to call the health department at (406) 665-8720 or the IHS at (406) 638-3478.

The results from Big Horn County come as the state is moving to test vulnerable populations as it works toward a goal of 60,000 tests each month.

All 1,015 tests from a surveillance testing event on the Fort Belknap reservation have come back negative. So have all the tests conducted in events on the Blackfeet reservation.

The Blackfeet tribe is continuing to hold testing events. This week the Crow, Chippewa Cree and Little Shell tribes all held testing events. The Northern Cheyenne and Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes are planning events for mid-June.