Big Horn County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases, surveillance testing underway

Big Horn County has confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases, it announced Friday.
Those cases are a girl in her teens, a woman in her 60s, a boy in his teens and a man in his 60s, according to a press release from Rhonda Johnson, public information officer for the county.
The four new cases brings the county’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 16. Eight have recovered, seven are quarantining and recovering at home, and one is hospitalized, Johnson said.
“With the success of our recent sentinel surveillance testing events, during which over 1,600 residents were tested, as test results are confirmed at the labs we anticipate additional confirmed positives in Big Horn County,” said George Real Bird III, Chairman of Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and the Big Horn County Public Health Board. “The 16 cases in this press release represent people who live, work, and shop in every area of our county, including our major towns. COVID-19 is a countywide issue and the precautions prescribed by our healthcare professional remain critical to containing the spread of this deadly virus.”
Sentinel or surveillance testing is conducted on asymptomatic people in an effort to assess how widespread the disease is in a given community. Surveillance testing events were held on Wednesday and Thursday.
Johnson said the four new cases are not a result of the recent surveillance testing. Because the county sent 1,600 tests to the state lab, she anticipates it could take up to a week to receive all of the results.
Indian Health Service and the county's public health department are working to trace the contacts of the new confirmed cases.
Anyone who believes they had contact with a person known to have COVID-19 in Big Horn County is asked to call the health department at (406) 665-8720 or the IHS at (406) 638-3478.
The results from Big Horn County come as the state is moving to test vulnerable populations as it works toward a goal of 60,000 tests each month.
All 1,015 tests from a surveillance testing event on the Fort Belknap reservation have come back negative. So have all the tests conducted in events on the Blackfeet reservation.
The Blackfeet tribe is continuing to hold testing events. This week the Crow, Chippewa Cree and Little Shell tribes all held testing events. The Northern Cheyenne and Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes are planning events for mid-June.
The governor’s testing proposal also focuses on nursing homes and assisted living centers. Testing supplies have been provided to 52 nursing homes, Bullock’s office said this week, and about half of those facilities have started testing. So far, results for eight facilities have come back with all negative results.
Statewide, 174 assisted living facilities have also agreed to participate in testing and supplies have been provided to 58.
Testing for people in congregate settings such as state corrections facilities is also underway. So far, 21 inmates and seven staff have been tested across state facilities, and a Department of Corrections website reports no positives. Additional results are expected next week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.