Big Horn County coroner denies having stolen dirt bikes, ATV

The Big Horn County coroner is denying a felony theft charge in Yellowstone County, accused of accepting stolen dirt bikes and a stolen ATV.

Daryl Craig Nordquist pleaded not guilty to theft in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday.

According to charges, Nordquist was arrested outside of the Town Pump in Lockwood on Thursday after arranging to meet with the alleged victim in the case.

The victim said a cargo trailer containing four motorcycles and two ATVs was stolen from his property on King Avenue West. He estimated the contents were worth a total of $23,100.

The victim told police he had been in contact with Nordquist, who said he might know where some of his things were. The victim said Nordquist told him he had two of his dirt bikes and one of his ATVs.

Nordquist admitted to investigators that he knew the bikes and ATV were likely stolen, but later denied knowing that, charges state.

Nordquist is the coroner of Big Horn County.

The charges were first reported by KTVQ.

