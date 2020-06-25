Big Horn County coroner IDs three fatalities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people who died in two separate incidents on highways in Big Horn County have been identified by the Big Horn County coroner.

Randy Lake, 58, was traveling south on Highway 314 June 20 at mile marker 18 when, according to Montana Highway Patrol, he attempted to pass around a corner. Lake then struck a vehicle traveling north head-on.

Lake, of Gillette, Wyoming, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, two pedestrians were killed by being struck by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning on Highway 451, just south of Wyola. Darrell Left Hand, 44, and 41-year-old Melanie De Crane, were both from Pryor.

An investigation is still underway, according to MHP Trooper Justin Moran, and the driver was not detained. Moran said the 19-year-old driver told investigators that he did not see the two people on the highway.

