Big Horn County coroner on the lam with theft and burglary charges

The Big Horn County coroner is wanted on multiple warrants out of two counties and is facing several felonies and misdemeanors filed over the past 10 months.

Daryl Craig Nordquist, 38, has been charged with theft in Yellowstone County and attempted aggravated robbery in Big Horn County. Warrants issued for his arrest amount to $65,000. Despite the charges, he remains the Big Horn County coroner, an elected position.

“I can confirm that he is still the coroner as of Feb. 8, 2022. As far as how long he’ll stay coroner, it’s contingent on the outcome of the felonies that are charged, and also contingent on how long he would remain a fugitive from justice,” said Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris.

Yellowstone County prosecutors filed charges against Nordquist in the spring of last year. Billings police responded to a report of a theft in late April 2021, according to Yellowstone District Court documents. A man told officers that someone had stolen his trailer carrying four motorcycles and two ATVs. Their total value was estimated to be $23,100.

The man contacted officers days later saying he had spoken with Nordquist, who allegedly told him he might know where some of the vehicles were. They arranged to meet and a Billings detective and several officers found Nordquist at the meeting site, along with two of the stolen motorcycles and one ATV.

Nordquist told police he bought the vehicles suspecting they’d been stolen from a man named Josh the night before. He said he didn’t have the man’s number any longer, documents say, but could take police to where he picked up the vehicles. After visiting that area, officers took Nordquist into custody, who then allegedly told officers he bought the vehicles from a man knowing they were stolen and later denied that. He was released from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in May after pleading not guilty to the theft charge, and had court appearances scheduled through February of this year.

In October 2021, the board of directors for Hardin Cemetery District No. 1 decided to fire Nordquist from his job as a groundskeeper for the district after concerns over his job performance, according to Big Horn County Justice Court documents. Nordquist was living in a residence in Hardin owned by the district as part of his employment. The board of directors directed him to leave the property after he was fired, giving him a week to move out.

He refused to leave, and stayed at the residence through December, charging documents allege, and locked himself inside the home when a Big Horn County deputy sheriff arrived with cemetery district board members to inspect the property. While on the property, the deputy sheriff allegedly saw several open alcoholic containers and an unloaded handgun, the possession of both of which violated the conditions of Nordquist’s release from YCDF.

Big Horn County prosecutors charged Nordquist with criminal trespass and criminal contempt, both misdemeanors, in early November. The county justice court ordered he leave the property within two weeks at his arraignment on Nov. 23. By Dec. 9, he was allegedly still living there despite the cemetery district changing the locks. The charges filed in Big Horn County were first reported by Four Points Press, a non-profit news service focused on the Crow Indian Reservation and the surrounding region.

County deputies responded to a report of a man trying to kick in the front door of a residence near the cemetery in Hardin on Jan. 22, according to charging documents. The man, who was later identified as Nordquist, was allegedly threatening the two people who lived at the home. Deputies did not find Nordquist on the property when they arrived, but they did find his pickup truck parked nearby, which was later towed. Three days later, he was charged with felony attempted aggravated burglary. Big Horn County Justice of the Peace Stephanie Whiteman issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for Nordquist the same day.

The charges filed in Big Horn County spurred Yellowstone County District Court Judge Rod Souza to issue a $5,000 warrant for his arrest on the grounds that he violated the conditions of his release order from May 2021. Nordquist also failed to appear for an omnibus hearing Feb. 3 in Big Horn County Justice Court, prompting Judge Ernie Bear Don’t Walk to order another $10,000 arrest warrant.

