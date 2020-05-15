Big Horn County focusing on contact tracing after COVID-19 cases double

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After seeing its COVID-19 cases double Thursday night, Big Horn County is working to track down all the people who came into contact with the four new patients, according to a press release Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Big Horn County doubled Thursday evening, according to a Big Horn County official.

The new cases are in two teen girls, one teen boy and one man in his 30s, according to a Friday morning press release from Rhonda Johnson, public information officer for Big Horn County

The four new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County to eight. Six are active, and seven are pending lab results. About 225 county residents have been tested for the virus, Johnson said. Two of the earlier confirmed-positive patients have recovered, according to the release; the remaining six patients are quarantining and recovering at home.

The four existing cases were two women in their 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.

The Indian Health Service is leading contact tracing efforts for these new cases, with help from the county. The procedure involves notifying all close contacts of the patents, interviewing them, and instructing them on further action if it's needed.