Big Horn County jailer tests positive for COVID-19

A detention officer at the Big Horn County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced in a press release on Thursday.

"At this time, no inmates in the Big Horn County Detention Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus," the release stated.

The release did not specify how many people were being held at the jail or whether any facility-wide testing had been conducted. Calls to the county were not immediately returned.

The jail officer is one of four county employees who have tested positive, according to spokeswoman Rhonda Johnson, who issued the press release. All of them showed symptoms, and all had been in contact with previously confirmed coronavirus patients.

The other employees work in the road and rural fire departments.

Now seven other county employees are under home quarantine due to contact with the four county employees who tested positive.