Big Horn County jailer tests positive for COVID-19

A detention officer at the Big Horn County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced in a press release on Thursday.
"At this time, no inmates in the Big Horn County Detention Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus," the release stated.
The release did not specify how many people were being held at the jail or whether any facility-wide testing had been conducted. Calls to the county were not immediately returned.
The jail officer is one of four county employees who have tested positive, according to spokeswoman Rhonda Johnson, who issued the press release. All of them showed symptoms, and all had been in contact with previously confirmed coronavirus patients.
The other employees work in the road and rural fire departments.
Now seven other county employees are under home quarantine due to contact with the four county employees who tested positive.
“The fact that COVID-19 infected our employees, despite our efforts, highlights the danger of this virus,” said George Real Bird III, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. “We will be redoubling our efforts, requiring masks to be worn by our employees when working with each other or County residents. We really hope that with everyone’s cooperation, we can keep our facilities and our County open for business.”
Big Horn County had 102 active cases as of Thursday. Five people in the county have died. The county instituted its own mask mandate in late June, before Gov. Bullock issued the statewide mask mandate on July 15.
Big Horn County's population is roughly 13,000 people, and includes portions of both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations.
