Big Horn County officials ID driver killed by train

County officials have released the name of the 70-year-old man struck by a train and killed near Hardin on Sunday.
The Big Horn County Coroner's Office identified the victim at Robert Koyama, of Hardin.
Koyama was hit while crossing the railroad tracks at Colstad Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
Koyama was headed north in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The train that struck him was headed east.
No one else was injured in the crash, according to MHP.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Phoebe Tollefson
Justice Reporter
Justice reporter for the Billings Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today