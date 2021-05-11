Big Horn County officials ID driver killed by train

County officials have released the name of the 70-year-old man struck by a train and killed near Hardin on Sunday.

The Big Horn County Coroner's Office identified the victim at Robert Koyama, of Hardin.

Koyama was hit while crossing the railroad tracks at Colstad Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Koyama was headed north in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The train that struck him was headed east.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to MHP.

