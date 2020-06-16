Big Horn County reports 3rd death, 20th in Montana

Big Horn County confirmed its third death related to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, marking Montana's 20th death from the virus.
A woman in her 30s, who was previously hospitalized, was the third in the county to die of COVID-19, according to a press release from the county.
A man in his 60s died June 5 and was the first COVID-19 death in the county. On Saturday a man in his 80s died from the disease.
In the release Big Horn County public health "offers their deepest condolences for her family and friends in their loss."
Spike
Following weeks of downturn in COVID-19 cases, Montana has slowly started to see cases on the rise — many in rural counties. Tuesday, Montana had 60 active cases and eight hospitalizations, and the state reported 614 confirmed cases total since the pandemic began.
Yellowstone and Gallatin Counties have seen the brunt of the cases, with 109 and 188 cases respectively. Most have recovered and now the two counties both trail behind with only seven active cases each from Big Horn and Custer counties, which lead the state.
Custer County has recently seen a spike in cases, after recording its first case Thursday. By Tuesday the county was reporting 13 active cases.
Big Horn County has consistently seen an increase in cases. As of Tuesday the county reported 47 total cases.
Big Horn County has 12 active cases, and one person is hospitalized, the release states. The county added two cases Tuesday.
Those cases are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, who were both found through contract tracing, the release states.
Public information officer Rhonda Johnson also said that while most of Big Horn County's cases have been in people in their 30s or younger, the county has started to see a fair number of older folks test positive, too.
The original rise in cases of mostly younger people was likely due to young people not taking the risk of COVID-19 seriously, she said.
Johnson said the majority of the cases have been tracked to isolated "clusters."
In Big Horn County, only a small portion of the cases were found through surveillance testing, Johnson said.
In Custer County the rise in case count is partly attributed to increased testing, and a likely increase from the state reopening, according to Chelsea Jerke, the county's public health director.
"It makes sense that we are seeing an uptick in cases," she said in an email. Jerke did not respond to questions about where the first cases originated or whether the county is seeing community spread.
In Big Horn County health officials confirmed Monday there was community spread within the county. Community spread is when it's unclear where new cases of the disease originated.
The county health department imposed more restrictions on businesses June 5 after its first death, but many of those restrictions did not take effect until Saturday, Johnson said.
The order allows public health officials to quarantine and isolate people who are infected with or have been exposed to COVID-19. Those who are isolated or quarantined are asked to sign an agreement with Big Horn County Public Health to maintain quarantine or isolation.
Other restrictions in the order require that businesses that handle food, including grocery stores, restaurants, bars and casinos, must revert to 50% seating capacity, and employees must wear a mask and encourage patrons to wear masks. Businesses can either offer masks to patrons or choose to refuse entry for those who do not have masks, Johnson said.
Employees at all businesses in Big Horn County must undergo temperature checks before starting work and every eight hours while on shift. No business will allow an employee with a temperature of higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit to work.
Those restrictions went into effect Saturday.
Although Big Horn County had seen a slight decrease in numbers over the weekend, Johnson didn't attribute that to the more stringent restrictions.
"We may not see the effects of that for a little while," Johnson said. She encouraged people to continue wearing masks wherever possible and to limit gatherings of people.
The Crow Reservation has also extended its "stay home" order until July 15.
Big Horn County public health has declined to specify where cases within the county are, and has not specified whether they fell on the reservation.
Johnson said the county was hesitant to do that so as to not create a sense of safety or lax in precautions in certain "localities."
"The bottom line is that this has spread all over our county," she said.
There was one hospitalization in the county Tuesday, but Johnson said a real concern is that hospitals will see a surge of patients.
"If we see a spike because of a large group gathering and 20 people suddenly tested positive ... we don't have the beds," Johnson said. "We have to keep numbers low so that everybody can be treated."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.