Big Horn County reports 3rd death, 20th in Montana

Big Horn County has consistently seen an increase in cases. As of Tuesday the county reported 47 total cases.

Big Horn County has 12 active cases, and one person is hospitalized, the release states. The county added two cases Tuesday.

Those cases are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, who were both found through contract tracing, the release states.

Public information officer Rhonda Johnson also said that while most of Big Horn County's cases have been in people in their 30s or younger, the county has started to see a fair number of older folks test positive, too.

The original rise in cases of mostly younger people was likely due to young people not taking the risk of COVID-19 seriously, she said.

Johnson said the majority of the cases have been tracked to isolated "clusters."

In Big Horn County, only a small portion of the cases were found through surveillance testing, Johnson said.

In Custer County the rise in case count is partly attributed to increased testing, and a likely increase from the state reopening, according to Chelsea Jerke, the county's public health director.