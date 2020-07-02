Big Horn County reports 4th COVID-19 death, bringing total to 23

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Horn County reported its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus Thursday, with the county averaging one a week since its first in June.

The woman was in her 60s and previously hospitalized, according to a press release from the county.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers their deepest condolences for her family and friends in their loss,” the release stated.

On June 5, a man in his 60s died and marked the county’s first COVID-19 death. Eight days later, the virus claimed a man in his 80s. The county reported June 16 that a woman in her 30s, also previously hospitalized, had died from the virus.

Since its first death, Big Horn County has reverted back to phase one restrictions for its businesses and public buildings. It has also required its residents to wear face masks in public, a measure embraced by the Crow Tribe of Indians as well.

Big Horn County added four positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with a total of 34. The state set a single day record that same day, reporting 67 new cases.

Statewide, there have been a total of 23 deaths due to the virus. Rosebud County reported the 22nd death June 26.

