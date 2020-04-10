You are the owner of this article.
Big Horn County reports first case, state adds 11 cases
From the Here's how the coronavirus has progressed in Montana and Wyoming series
Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the United States.

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Big Horn County reported its first case of novel coronavirus, and Yellowstone County gained 3 new cases.

Montana has a total of 365 cases, adding 11 new cases since Thursday, according to a Friday morning update of the case tracking map. 

Six people have died, and 41 have been hospitalized due to the illness.

At least 165 have recovered from the illness as of Friday, according to the map. More than 8,200 people have been tested in Montana. 

A man in his 40s tested positive in Big Horn County on Thursday evening, according to a press release from the Big Horn County Health Department.

The man has not been hospitalized. Big Horn County Health Department and the Indian Health Services will work to investigate close contacts with the man.

The release does not state where in Big Horn County the man resides. Parts of the Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Reservation reside in Big Horn County. 

Fifty-four people have been tested in Big Horn County as of Thursday afternoon. 

Cases in Eastern Montana include:

Yellowstone County: 55 cases

Big Horn County: 1 

Musselshell County: 1 

Stillwater County: 1

Carbon County: 6 

Roosevelt County: 2 

Richland County: 2 

Hill County: 1 

Park County: 7 

