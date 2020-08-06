Big Horn County reports new death, urges residents to stay home

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Big Horn County, and officials on Thursday urged residents to self-quarantine as the county reaches the highest percentage of cases per-capita in the state.
Thursday’s death brings the total in Big Horn County to 12. The county has reported 36 cases in the past two days, and there are 12 hospitalizations, according to public information officer Rhonda Johnson.
Rocky Boy Indian Reservation also reported two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. A man in his 50s and man in his 60s, both with underlying health conditions died, according to the Rocky Boy Health Center.
Big Horn County has been a hot spot for COVID-19 in the state since July. Overall, the county has 240 active cases as of Thursday. Of the new cases added Thursday, five were children aged 10 to 19, according to the county’s data.
The county currently has the highest per capita percentage of cases in the state, according to data compiled by the county on Tuesday.
With more than 360 cases, about 1.5% of the population has currently tested positive for the virus. The second highest is Yellowstone county, which has seen nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases. About 0.3% of the population there has tested positive, according to Big Horn County data.
In late July, inmates at the Big Horn County Detention Center tested positive for the virus. Health officials declined to say how many inmates at the jail had tested positive, citing confidentiality.
In an effort to curb the spread of the disease, the health department and county commissioners Thursday asked residents for increased cooperation of county and state mask ordinances and for people to self-quarantine for two weeks whenever possible and limit unessential gatherings.
“If we could get most of the residents of our County to stay home more often, for two weeks, we could get a handle on the virus,” said Dr. Carol Greimann, Big Horn County Public Health Officer.
The county instituted its own mask mandate in late June, before Gov. Steve Bullock issued the statewide mask mandate on July 15.
If the county had to, public health could roll back phased reopening guidelines and return to essential business operations or a shelter-in-place order.
“In order to protect the health of everybody, I’m sure that would be on the table as a thing that would be up for discussion,” Johnson said. “… We’re asking people to take a step back. We don’t want to have to shut things down.”
The county has increasingly seen more cases correlating with people failing to social distance or wear a mask.
“We’re seeing people gather more frequently for parties or traveling together, whether it’s to Billings or Sheridan to go shopping,” she said.
Surveillance testing for asymptomatic people has all but halted in the county after the state stopped sending tests for asymptomatic people to Quest Diagnostics because of a backlog.
Contact tracing has been difficult in the small county too, as the public health offices in the county and Indian Health Services get overwhelmed with work.
Big Horn County’s health department has one public health nurse and one public health officer. In June, the department brought in four retired nurses to help part-time with contact tracing.
“They’re talking to over 100 people a day,” she said.
