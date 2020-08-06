Big Horn County reports new death, urges residents to stay home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Big Horn County, and officials on Thursday urged residents to self-quarantine as the county reaches the highest percentage of cases per-capita in the state.

Thursday’s death brings the total in Big Horn County to 12. The county has reported 36 cases in the past two days, and there are 12 hospitalizations, according to public information officer Rhonda Johnson.

Rocky Boy Indian Reservation also reported two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. A man in his 50s and man in his 60s, both with underlying health conditions died, according to the Rocky Boy Health Center.

Big Horn County has been a hot spot for COVID-19 in the state since July. Overall, the county has 240 active cases as of Thursday. Of the new cases added Thursday, five were children aged 10 to 19, according to the county’s data.

The county currently has the highest per capita percentage of cases in the state, according to data compiled by the county on Tuesday.

With more than 360 cases, about 1.5% of the population has currently tested positive for the virus. The second highest is Yellowstone county, which has seen nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases. About 0.3% of the population there has tested positive, according to Big Horn County data.