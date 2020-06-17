Big Horn County rollover fatality ID'd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 25-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Monday evening in Big Horn County has been identified by the county coroner.

Fletcher Metcalf, of Hardin, died that same evening after being taken to the hospital. Metcalf was driving north on Highway 314 near mile marker 37 when he overcorrected on a turn, rolling the vehicle twice.

The crash is still under investigation, and alcohol and speed are factors, according to Montana Highway Patrol. A 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was also taken to the hospital.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s weekly report, 66 people have died in crashes on the state’s roads so far this year. In the past week, the MHP has reported 12 fatalities.

